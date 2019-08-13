Bayer EA to market new tomato

Market News
Bayer EA to market new tomatoTuesday, August 13, 2019 21:04
Multinational firm Bayer East Africa has launched a new variety of tomato that is resistant to the notorious bacterial wilt and is likely to raise income for farmers.
The new hybrid variety, called “Seminis Tomato Ansal”, also produces extra-firm fruits that last three weeks after harvest, and which help in minimising cases of post-harvest losses and further boost incomes.
Launching the new variety in Kirinyaga County on Tuesday, Bayer East Africa commercial lead Elizabeth Mranda said the Ansal F1 hybrid is also resistant to tomato mosaic virus, among others.
The variety was introduced to farmers in late 2018 after one year of on-station trials and off-station demonstrations plots with selected farmers in Kirinyaga, Loitokitok and Nyanza.
“Following extensive trials with farmers, we can confirm that the new variety is the answer to bacterial wilt in tomatoes. It is a great seed variety that will save the farmer huge costs in pesticides in fighting the disease,” said Ms Mranda.
Bacterial wilt is a soil and water borne disease caused by bacteria, which normally destroys 100 percent of tomatoes. The disease can survive for up to 40 years in water, with high incidence reported in regions where river and lake water is heavily relied on for irrigation by farmers.
In the Headlines
Sh50, 000 fine for selling gas without receiptsBy EDWIN OKOTH
42 minutes ago
Moody's rates Helios Sh5 billion college hostels note issueBy CHARLES MWANIKI
1 hour ago
StanChart gets nod to sell Lalji land over Sh1.4bn debtBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
2 hours ago
HF puts Sh2bn customer houses up for auctionBy CHARLES MWANIKI
13 hours ago