Market News Bayer EA to market new tomato

A tomato seller. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Multinational firm Bayer East Africa has launched a new variety of tomato that is resistant to the notorious bacterial wilt and is likely to raise income for farmers.

The new hybrid variety, called “Seminis Tomato Ansal”, also produces extra-firm fruits that last three weeks after harvest, and which help in minimising cases of post-harvest losses and further boost incomes.

Launching the new variety in Kirinyaga County on Tuesday, Bayer East Africa commercial lead Elizabeth Mranda said the Ansal F1 hybrid is also resistant to tomato mosaic virus, among others.

The variety was introduced to farmers in late 2018 after one year of on-station trials and off-station demonstrations plots with selected farmers in Kirinyaga, Loitokitok and Nyanza.

“Following extensive trials with farmers, we can confirm that the new variety is the answer to bacterial wilt in tomatoes. It is a great seed variety that will save the farmer huge costs in pesticides in fighting the disease,” said Ms Mranda.

advertisement