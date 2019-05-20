Biogas firm secures Sh1.2bn financing

Market News
Biogas firm secures Sh1.2bn financingMonday, May 20, 2019 19:09
Biogas products firm Sistema.Bio has received Sh1.2 billion in its first round of fundraising for an expansion drive across Kenya.
Chief executive and co-founder Alex Eaton said the money—received from Engie RDE, EU Electrifi Fund, AlphaMundi, Triodos-Hivos, Dila Capital, Eco enterprises and from commercial-cum social impact investors—will also be spent on training farmers how to make organic fertilisers at no cost.
“We are assembling bio-digesters for installation in 100,000 farms. Farmers will also benefit from free energy for cooking gas and lighting,” he said.The firm, which launched operations two years ago, has sold bio-digester products to 12,000 farmers in Meru, Kiambu, Kericho, Bomet and Eldoret.
Commercial director Cedrick Todwell said promotion of green energy and recycling on local farms had been well received since farmers no longer wasted livestock manure by giving it away for free or dumping it at disused sections of the farms.