Market News Biogas firm secures Sh1.2bn financing

Sistema.Bio commercial director Cedric Todwell. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Biogas products firm Sistema.Bio has received Sh1.2 billion in its first round of fundraising for an expansion drive across Kenya.

Chief executive and co-founder Alex Eaton said the money—received from Engie RDE, EU Electrifi Fund, AlphaMundi, Triodos-Hivos, Dila Capital, Eco enterprises and from commercial-cum social impact investors—will also be spent on training farmers how to make organic fertilisers at no cost.

“We are assembling bio-digesters for installation in 100,000 farms. Farmers will also benefit from free energy for cooking gas and lighting,” he said.The firm, which launched operations two years ago, has sold bio-digester products to 12,000 farmers in Meru, Kiambu, Kericho, Bomet and Eldoret.