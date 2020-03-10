Market News Bolloré launches Addis Ababa joint venture

Workers load bags of fertiliser at a Bolloré warehouse in Changamwe, Mombasa in February 2019. FILE PHOTO | NMG

French transport and logistics company Bolloré has opened a new base in Ethiopia.

The new subsidiary is a joint venture between Transport & Logistics and the Ethiopian company CLS Logistics.

The merger will see the company operate as Bolloré Transport and Logistics Ethiopia S.C.

CLS founder and chief executive Teodros Abraham said the joint venture will enable the firm to provide local industries with infrastructure, technology and equipment solutions.

“Since 2018, we have been the exclusive agent of Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Ethiopia that has enabled us complete successfully a number of flagship projects,” said Mr Abraham, who will be Bolloré Transport & Logistics Ethiopian board chairman.

The subsidiary will run an airfreight operations site at Addis Ababa’s Bole airport with 4,000 square-metre warehouses in Kaliti.