Brookside increases milk price for farmers to Sh28 per litre

A Brookside worker tests milk quality in Nyandarua. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI

Brookside has increased the price that it pays farmers for milk, coming just weeks after the State-owned Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC) adjusted its payment upwards.

Brookside has increased the price per litre from Sh25 to Sh28, although this is still below the New KCC price of Sh33 for the same quantity.

Processors have been forced to increase the price despite high volumes of the commodity in the market following an outcry from farmers over low prices.

Responding to the Brookside price adjustment, farmers however termed it as marginal saying it was not in tandem with the cost of production.

“Brookside have now added Sh3 starting this month but this is not enough to cover up for the cost of production which stands at Sh32 for a litre,” said Stanley Ng’ombe, chairman of the Kenya Dairy Farmers Federation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently directed the Treasury to release Sh500 million for mopping up of excess milk from farmers. This was followed by an announcement from Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya instructing New KCC to pay farmers Sh33 per litre.

The fund is meant to buy excess milk from farmers and convert it into powder under the Strategic Food Reserve.

Mr Munya is expected to meet with the farmers on Thursday in Eldoret to discuss the issues affecting dairy producers in the North Rift.