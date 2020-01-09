Market News Budget hearings kick off next week

Treasury PS Julius Muia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Treasury will hold public hearings on budget proposals for various sectors next week.

The hearings are also intended to involve proposals for a Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), which is an arrangement whereby ministries, departments and agencies set out their priorities for the next three years. The Treasury then integrates the priorities into a plan called MTEF that contains projects and programmes that are implemented within the period.

National Treasury PS Julius Muia said in a statement that the hearings will begin on January 15 and end on January 17.

“The National Treasury has organised to hold public hearings on the sector budget proposals for the Financial Year 2020/21 and the Medium-Term from 15th to 17th January 2020, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). The forum is intended to provide feedback on the Sector Budget Proposals,” said the PS.

The proposals were formulated last year and are supposed to provide the basis for the 2020/21 Budget as well as for the MTEF.