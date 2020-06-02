Market News Chandaria Capital joins Sh250m game funding

Chandaria Capital has stakes in automaker Mobius among others companies. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s Chandaria Capital has joined equity investors in raising Sh250 million that will enable game developer Carry1st to launch commercial operations in Kenya and across Africa.

Without revealing the amount raised by the Kenyan firm, it said the fundraising round led by CRE Venture Capital included Perivoli Innovations, Lateral Capital, Transsion’s Future Hub and Kam Kronenberg III, among others, now brings the total seed capital raised to Sh400 million.

Chandaria Capital has stakes in automaker Mobius, cooking fuel vendor Koko Networks, real estate app Doorsteps, beermaker Savanah Brands and job search site Lynk, among others.

Carry1st said they would use the funds to hire staff, improve the platform as well as invest in the development of new games and mobile apps.

Launched last year, Carry1st saw its Carry1st Trivia free-to-play Android game top the ranks in Nigeria and Kenya and was named the Best Media and Entertainment Solutions in last year AppsAfrica Award fete held in South Africa.

