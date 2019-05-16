Market News China firm to buy local events planner

MEI Group chairman David Wang at a media on Tuesday. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

China-based publicity and international events company Mie Group has initiated talks to buy a stake in Kenya’s events planner and business consultancy Global Exhibitions Inc (GEX).

Mie chairman David Wang said the acquisition was informed by Kenya’s importance to Chinese businesses eyeing investments in the East African regions.

“Via a strategic partnership with GEX, Mie Group has invested in the Kenyan market to support trade between Kenya and China. Edwin Masivo will serve as our country director who will work towards expansion out of China Trade Week exhibitions across East Africa,” he said in Nairobi when he unveiled plans for the fifth China Trade Week set for next month.

Mr Masivo, who founded GEX in 2014, worked as Kenyatta International Convention Centre’s head of events before quitting to focus on his firm that currently employs nine people.