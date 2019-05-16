China firm to buy local events planner

Market News
China firm to buy local events plannerThursday, May 16, 2019 21:03
China-based publicity and international events company Mie Group has initiated talks to buy a stake in Kenya’s events planner and business consultancy Global Exhibitions Inc (GEX).
Mie chairman David Wang said the acquisition was informed by Kenya’s importance to Chinese businesses eyeing investments in the East African regions.
“Via a strategic partnership with GEX, Mie Group has invested in the Kenyan market to support trade between Kenya and China. Edwin Masivo will serve as our country director who will work towards expansion out of China Trade Week exhibitions across East Africa,” he said in Nairobi when he unveiled plans for the fifth China Trade Week set for next month.
Mr Masivo, who founded GEX in 2014, worked as Kenyatta International Convention Centre’s head of events before quitting to focus on his firm that currently employs nine people.
“Our lawyers are working on the finer details of the partnership … It will help improve the ability to conduct events from a global perspective since Mie has offices in China (eight) and in Dubai (two),” he said.