Chinese set to put up Sh854m six-floor airport hotel

Chinese investors who purchased a Sh550 million plot in Embakasi near the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have announced plans to put up a Sh853.2 million hotel.

In an application seeking regulatory approval, ACME Dream Ltd said it had received approvals for change of user from industrial to commercial for the planned six-floor luxury hotel to stand on the 5.2 acres. The hotel will host 25 standard hotel rooms.

“The proposed development fits into and integrates well with the neighborhood in terms of height, quality, traffic management and sustainability in line with existing laws,” says the environmental impact assessment audit.

The proposed development sits next to the five-star luxury resort Hilton Garden Inn and the Governor Lounge and Restaurant on Mombasa Road.

The consultants vouched for the project, saying money had been invested in preparing drawings, seeking approvals and preparing the groundwork.

They said it was difficult to get prime land of similar size in the area noting that the investor had already risked more than two years to conduct a feasibility study and acquire a new parcel of land.

National Environment Management Authority has given Kenyans opposed to the project 30 days to submit written memoranda to help reach an informed decision.

“If advised to seek an alternative plot, the proponent will then have to spend another six months to one year on design and approvals/licensing since design and planning has to be according to site conditions.