Clean energy firm buys Sh50m pellets maker

Lean Energy Solutions managing director Dinesh Tembhekar. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Alternative fuels firm Lean Energy Solutions has expanded its cooking fuel products by importing a Sh50 million fuel-pellets making machine from Sweden.

Managing director Dinesh Tembhekar said the new investment would see the firm introduce new efficient cooking stoves to the Kenyan market both for use at home and in institutional kitchens.

“We tested the efficient cooking stoves products pilot in Naivasha for six months where workers of a flower firm used cookstoves in their houses and another large jiko sent to a local institution. The two products proved efficient in cooking while producing harmless fumes,” he said.

The pellet-making machine has since been installed at the firm’s Maai Mahiu premises where coffee husks, wood and sugar cane waste will be used for pellet-making.

“It is an affordable way to address a serious problem facing many Kenyan families that experience respiratory problems from carbon dioxide fumes generated by wood fuel and charcoal fires. Some users even die after consuming the carbon dioxide fumes,” Mr Tembhekar said.