Market News Coffee price slides eight percent at auction

Coffee beans on display at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The price of Kenyan coffee declined by eight percent this week, reversing gains made in the last two sales as international prices tumbled.

A market report by the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicates a 50-kilo bag on average fetched Sh21,109 down from Sh22,927 last week.

The price of the commodity in New York Exchange has dropped from 140 cents per pound at the close of last year to 105 cents.

Subsequently, Kenya’s main grade recorded a decline in value from the previous sale with top grade AA selling at Sh30,500 down from Sh31,700 for a 50 kilo bag.

“There was slight decline in value but we still see the performance as good given in that the international prices have been very low and we expected this to impact greatly on the value,” said Daniel Mbithi, Chief executive officer of the NCE.