Construction company sets up Tatu City base

Construction firm Jilk has set up a base in Tatu Industrial Park as it eyes development projects.

The facility on a five-acre plot will be hosted in the logistics and light industrial area Special Economic Zone.

The new plant will produce concrete and asphalt concrete, paving blocks and road furniture for projects across Kenya.

Jilk chief executive Sammy Kamau said the new base offers conducive growth opportunities due to its strategic location near ongoing projects. "Tatu City is the clear choice for any business seeking long-term opportunities and efficiency," he said.

Other services targeted include roads and bridges, commercial and residential buildings and telecoms civil works and manufacturing of premix concrete.

