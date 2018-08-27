Consumer research firm unveils feedback platform

The Kenyan firm which recently expanded to Nigeria will use the platform called Feedback Zebra to build engagement between businesses and their customers in more than 100 firms it is partnering with.

“Businesses will benefit from having the mascot called feedback zebra in their premises as it offers them a platform to tell their customers why feedback is important. Customers will be empowered by this mascot because it encourages businesses to be more customer centric by listening to their feedback and catering to their needs,” said mSurvey chief executive Kenfield Griffith yesterday. In April, mSurvey raised Sh350 million ($3.5 million) in equity from a group of venture capital firms to funds its products and regional expansion programme.