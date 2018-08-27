Consumer research firm unveils feedback platform

Market News
Consumer research firm unveils feedback platformMonday, August 27, 2018 20:05
Mobile-based consumer research firm mSurvey has introduced a customer feedback platform for businesses meant to encourage feedback, track customer loyalty and drive revenue growth.
The Kenyan firm which recently expanded to Nigeria will use the platform called Feedback Zebra to build engagement between businesses and their customers in more than 100 firms it is partnering with.
“Businesses will benefit from having the mascot called feedback zebra in their premises as it offers them a platform to tell their customers why feedback is important. Customers will be empowered by this mascot because it encourages businesses to be more customer centric by listening to their feedback and catering to their needs,” said mSurvey chief executive Kenfield Griffith yesterday. In April, mSurvey raised Sh350 million ($3.5 million) in equity from a group of venture capital firms to funds its products and regional expansion programme.
Since its launch in 2012, mSurvey has been facilitating businesses to better understand consumers through flagship products such as Voice of the Customer and Net Promoter Score (NPS).
