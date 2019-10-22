Market News Developer Tilisi rolls out Sh3.48bn high-end Waiyaki Way villas

Tilisi Development CEO Kavit Shah. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Large-scale mixed-use developer Tilisi will spend Sh3.28 billion in construction of 186 high-end residential villas on a 41-acre plot.

The development being implemented by Kashyap Enterprises Ltd will see the first 26 units worth Sh520 million completed by October 2021.

Tilisi Developments Plc co-CEO Kavit Shah said the finances for the Waiyaki Way, Limuru project had been internally generated. House and landscaping designs are already approved setting the stage for a living space with more open spaces for greening and playgrounds.

The project will have nine clusters accommodating 15 to 30 villas as well as a clubhouse planned on a secluded two-acre portion complete with recreation spaces and jogging tracks.

“Tilisi is concentrating on creating a green and natural environment, for wellness and an enviable experiential lifestyle literally not possible in Kilimani, Westlands, or even in Gigiri. But it creates an entirely different kind of life for our future residents,” said Tilisi joint chief executive Ranee Nanji.

Ms Nanji and Mr Shah said the development following global trends was supported by research that people living within green spaces have lower rates of depression and anxiety and better physical health than those who live in more urban settings.