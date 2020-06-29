Market News Developer targets 720 apartments in Ongata Rongai

Realtor King’s Developers Ltd, an affiliate of Royal Group of Companies, is putting up 720 residential apartments in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

Sales and marketing vice president Vinayak Karambalkar said the 10-block apartment will have two-bedroom units.

“The project will be complete by December next year, with unit prices starting from Sh3.2 million,” Mr Karambalkar said.

The suburb boosts learning institutions such as the Multimedia University, Nairobi Institute of Business Studies as well as commercial centres such as the Galleria and Maasai Centre.

The project comes as demand for residential units in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, outside the city, is growing.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) applications show out of the 5,156 project submissions in the 2018/19 fiscal year, 572 were from the county.

Nairobi had the highest at 604 followed by Kajiado, Kiambu (491), Nakuru (386), Machakos (323), Mombasa (277) and Kisumu with 103.