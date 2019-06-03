Market News Devolved pensions owed Sh24bn dues on key date

Nairobi County staff and guests during the Laptrust/CPF 90th anniversary at Charter hall on June 3, 2019. CPF said the national government should consider settling Sh 24 billion in unremitted pension dues. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

The pension industry Monday kicked off the 90th anniversary celebrations for the local authorities’ schemes (LapTrust) reeling from Sh24 billion dues unremitted by the counties.

County Pension Fund chief executive Hosea Kili said if paid, pension schemes will partner with the government under a private-public arrangement for implementation of the low-cost housing schemes in major urban centres.

“This is an opportunity for Kenyan workers to contribute towards development of their country by using pension funds to build low-cost houses as well as sponsor development of public projects via infrastructure bonds,” he said.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa speaking at the event said pension schemes and county governments should consult on the best way to recover the monies.

“Kisumu, Nakuru and Nairobi donated several residential estates to Laptrust to enable it recover the unremitted dues. Under the ‘Big Four’, pension schemes could sign equity shareholding agreements with county governments and fund development of houses that will be sold to Kenyans with both sharing the proceeds,” he said.

Governor Mike Sonko said Nairobi’s Mariakani estate, which was taken over by LapTrust was open for such an arrangement for redevelopment saying complete seizure was unacceptable since the property had been undervalued at Sh1.2 billion instead of Sh4.2 billion.