Devolved pensions owed Sh24bn dues on key date

Devolved pensions owed Sh24bn dues on key dateMonday, June 3, 2019 18:39
The pension industry Monday kicked off the 90th anniversary celebrations for the local authorities’ schemes (LapTrust) reeling from Sh24 billion dues unremitted by the counties.
County Pension Fund chief executive Hosea Kili said if paid, pension schemes will partner with the government under a private-public arrangement for implementation of the low-cost housing schemes in major urban centres.
“This is an opportunity for Kenyan workers to contribute towards development of their country by using pension funds to build low-cost houses as well as sponsor development of public projects via infrastructure bonds,” he said.
Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa speaking at the event said pension schemes and county governments should consult on the best way to recover the monies.
“Kisumu, Nakuru and Nairobi donated several residential estates to Laptrust to enable it recover the unremitted dues. Under the ‘Big Four’, pension schemes could sign equity shareholding agreements with county governments and fund development of houses that will be sold to Kenyans with both sharing the proceeds,” he said.
Governor Mike Sonko said Nairobi’s Mariakani estate, which was taken over by LapTrust was open for such an arrangement for redevelopment saying complete seizure was unacceptable since the property had been undervalued at Sh1.2 billion instead of Sh4.2 billion.
“Let us get an arrangement that benefits residents while opening up the land for development of more housing units on multi-storeyed arrangement. We could own 30 percent for our land and the pension schemes to develop the properties for a 70percent shareholding,” he said.
