Dubai tech payment firm eyes Kenya

Dubai-based digital payment provider Mondia Pay has initiated talks with local telecommunication operators, setting its eyes on the lucrative intra-Africa e-commerce business.

The firm, handling 1.3 billion accounts in 48 countries in partnership with 80 telco operators, said Kenya, Mozambique, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso were its next investment destinations.

“The African operators we are talking to are all seeing an increase in payment purchases for digital services and they are keen to get ahead of the curve to capitalise on this opportunity,” said Mondia Pay founder-chief executive Simon Rahmann.

Currently, the firm is present in South Africa, Botswana, Liberia, Madagascar, Tanzania, Sudan, Guinea, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal where it has partnered with telcos on billing integration, bundling deals, user engagement and subscriber acquisition services.

Mr Rahman said the expansion drive is informed by last year’s performance where it registered 5.3 billion transactions across its Africa business.