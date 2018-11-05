Market News EU moves to new Westlands offices

EU delegation deputy ambassador Bruno Pozzi. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Kenya is relocating its headquarters to the 21-floor Dunhill Towers in Westlands citing congestion in the current Upper Hill location.

EU Delegation deputy ambassador Bruno Pozzi said Dunhill Towers met its stringent needs having worked with the property developer during its construction.

“EU has been searching for appropriate office space that meet our stringent needs for security, ambience, convenience, amenities, and parking for a number of years. We thank the developers having worked with us to meet all our requirements,” he said.

Dunhill project director Bharat Doshi welcomed the EU team saying Westlands sub-county was fast becoming the new hub for many businesses due to accessibility.

He said tenants will enjoy three parking slots per 1,000 square feet with about 85 parking slots reserved for visitors.

“With the EU leasing half the building we already have several enquires for the remaining space and expect to fully lease the building by Q1 2019,” said Mr Doshi.

Dunhill Towers, a five-star rated green building has a dedicated the basement, ground floor and six extra floor to tenants’ parking space. It boasts of three backup generators with a combined capacity of 1.2MW and six high-speed lifts.

The EU offices have been in Upper Hill for the past 20 years but it recently placed an ad for a new home.

Dunhill Consulting founded by Nipool Shah in 2003 deals in commercial property management as well as office and residential property sales.