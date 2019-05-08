Market News
Equity in investor information deal with global firm
Equity Group #ticker:EQTY subsidiary, Equity Investment Bank (EIB), has inked a deal with global firm Tellimer to provide customers additional data.
Under the deal, EIB clients will access Tellimer’s research portal.
“We are excited about this partnership and particularly the launch of this product. Tellimer is tapping research from 156 countries,” said Equity Group chief executive James Mwangi in a statement.
He said the pact will enable EIB clients gain access to research insights and market intelligence to make “quality and informed investment decisions”.
“The advantage of market research is that it collects a huge amount of complex data and synthesises it into information which provides useful insights to inform decision making,” said Mr Mwangi.
Tellimer said it will issue investment and macroeconomic research insights focusing on Kenya and other East and Central African economies.
“The deal blends the EIB’s capabilities to adopt a hands-on value-adding investment strategy and will seek to acquire equity stakes in enterprises with robust growth potential in important sectors such as education, healthcare, manufacturing and services to meet their investment needs,” said Tellimer chief executive Duncan Wales.
“This research portal will support our clients in addressing the challenges that come with a market that is very dynamic,” added the head of Equity Investment Bank, Muchai Njagwi.
