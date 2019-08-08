Market News Feeds makers want yellow maize import speeded up

Imported maize at the port of Mombasa. The government approved importation of 2.5 million bags of yellow maize last week. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Animal feeds manufactures want the government to expedite shipping in of yellow maize before the window on imports at the Black Sea is closed.

Kenya has been importing yellow maize from Ukraine, which offers non-GMO produce. However, processors say the window will close in two weeks as attention shifts to wheat with the onset of harvesting. They warn that available stocks will be expensive.

“The yellow maize has to be GMO free and the only country that has enough stocks to export is the Ukraine. Further delay in importing would lead to expensive maize because focus will have shifted to wheat handling and shipping,” said Empire Feeds MD John Gathogo yesterday.