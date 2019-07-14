Market News Financial analysts agency elects new chairperson

Dr Jonah Aiyabei. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (Icifa) has elected financial and investment specialist Jonah Aiyabei chairman.

Speaking during Icifa’s annual general meeting, Dr Aiyabei pledged to concentrate his efforts to entrench professionalism among financial analysts and improve services Icifa members offer the private and public sector.

Dr Iayabei who took over from Job Kihumba had served as Icifa vice chairman since June of 2016.

Other council members elected were Einstein Kihanda, Leah Nyambura and Duncan Elly Ochieng’.

Dr Aiyabei currently serves as a director at the Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Keya Pipeline Company and has served as Trust Secretary of KPC Pension Schemes.

Mr Kihanda is ICEA Lion Asset Management chief executive as well as the Fund Managers Association chairman with 20 years of experience in investment analysis and management.