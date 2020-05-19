Market News Firm invests Sh500m in East Africa growth plan

CEA invested Sh150 million in the phase one of its projects.

Continuity East Africa (CEA) will invest more than Sh500 million in the next three years to expand its facilities in the region.

This comes as the uptake of business continuity services grow fuelled by what it called favourable business operating environment.

CEA, which is a joint venture of Internet Solutions Kenya & ContinuitySA, invested Sh150 million in the phase one of the projects that have seen the expansion of sitting capacity from 110 to 260 seats at United States International University-Africa complex.

Speaking while commissioning the new recovery site, Internet Solutions managing director Richard Hechle said the new facility fits into businesses workplace decongestion plans in the wake of the coronavirus.

“Covid-19 has definitely changed the way organisations conduct their daily operations, engage with employees, partners and conduct business. We are helping existing clients carry out providing critical business functions whilst meeting social distancing requirements,” said Mr Hechle.

