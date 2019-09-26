Market News Firm rolls out new cooking technology for institution kitchens

Kitchen accessories manufacturer, Sheffield Steel Systems has partnered with an Indian firm to produce a steam-based boiler for bulk cooking in institutions and staff canteens.

Sheffield MD Suresh Kanotra said their partnership with Bangalore-based commercial kitchen equipment maker, Rajalakshmi is aimed at easing the current cost burden borne by public and private entities that host large number of people that have to be fed daily.

“The initial installation cost is high but its long term benefits are immense since steam generation can be done using cooking gas, electricity and diesel/kerosene fired plants. This is a smoke-free cooking technology which once installed need extremely little maintenance during its entire lifespan of over 50 years,” he said.

Prices start at Sh3 million for steam generation cooking kit.

Mr Kanotra said the two firms undertook six-months research before introducing the new system.

“This is eco-friendly technology will see Rajalakshmi bring in steam generation equipment to be assembled at Nairobi plant while we shall fabricate the rest of the stainless sufurias, lids and avail insulated steel pipes for the process,” he said.