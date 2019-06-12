Firms picked for Muthaiga, Kiambu link road dualling

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has hired two consultancy firms to prepare designs and a feasibility study for the proposed dualling of Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi road.

KeNHA said Apec Consortium and Span Engineers working under a joint venture have been tasked with making the designs that incorporate views from residents.

“The government is preparing documentation for dualling of the road, an essential Nairobi-Kiambu link that runs for 25 kilometre. To facilitate this, public meetings are planned to provide project-affected persons and other stakeholders with an opportunity to give their views for adoption during preparation for sustainable measures, said the notice.