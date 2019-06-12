Firms picked for Muthaiga, Kiambu link road dualling

Market News
Firms picked for Muthaiga, Kiambu link road duallingWednesday, June 12, 2019 19:11
By JAMES KARIUKI
The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has hired two consultancy firms to prepare designs and a feasibility study for the proposed dualling of Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi road.
KeNHA said Apec Consortium and Span Engineers working under a joint venture have been tasked with making the designs that incorporate views from residents.
“The government is preparing documentation for dualling of the road, an essential Nairobi-Kiambu link that runs for 25 kilometre. To facilitate this, public meetings are planned to provide project-affected persons and other stakeholders with an opportunity to give their views for adoption during preparation for sustainable measures, said the notice.
The meetings start on June 18, 2019.
In the Headlines
Bank salaries hit Sh25.9bn in 3 monthsBy CHARLES MWANIKI
3 hours ago
Toyota drives car repairs rivalry with Thika Road garageBy JOHN MUTUA
1 hour ago
French billionaire family acquires stake in TwigaBy BONFACE OTIENO
1 hour ago
Chinese firm wins tender for Magadi road expansionBy BONFACE OTIENO
5 hours ago