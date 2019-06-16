Market News Focus on meat 'cuts' to raise incomes, producers told

Workers at a goat abattoir in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Markets Trust (KMT) has called for training on meat products’ differentiation to help in classification of slaughtered animal ‘cuts’ and boost earnings.

KMT livestock manager Boniface Kaberia said pastoralists and abattoir owners will be forced to form partnerships that ensure livestock feeding is based on targeted cuts planned for each animal upon slaughter.

“Livestock keepers earn very little since cows for the slaughter are priced based on weight. What they have never known is that different parts of a cow are priced differently. The chuck, rib, short loin, sirloin, round, brisket, fore shank and short plate fetch different market prices and this is the pricing model that Kenya should adopt,” he said.

Speaking at the recent Kenya Markets Trust co-sponsored 2019 Mugie annual range land in Laikipia county, Dr Kaberia pointed out that some profiteering livestock traders buy indigenous cattle that they place in holding grounds for several months for fattening before subjecting them to ‘expert’ slaughter so as to make more money based on ‘excellent’ cuts.

“Meat sold in high-end markets is usually sold based on how it was cut. It is ideal that cattle keepers understand how you handle and finish an animal before slaughter. This will affect the quality of the cut, hence better or lower prices.

advertisement

“For example, some farmers are used to beating an animal on the hip and back. When slaughtered, it will fetch a lower price in the end market since it will have bruises,” he said.