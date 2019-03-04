Market News French firms to clinch Sh180bn Mau road job

Two French firms are battling it out for a lucrative highway contract estimated at Sh180 billion whose winner will be announced soon.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) picked four consortia to design, finance construct, operate, maintain and transfer the concession Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway two years ago.

Director-general Peter Mundinia said the KeNHA had finalised evaluations on bids.

Four shortlisted

“Four firms were shortlisted and only two submitted their bids,” he said.

“The two consortia comprised Portuguese, Egyptian, South African, and French firms.”

The first consortium is made of Aiim, Egis, Mota-Engil and Orascom.

The second consortium is Rift Valley Connect comprising Vinci Highways SAS, Meridian Infrastructure Africa Fund and Vinci Concessions SAS.

“We will pick one firm as the preferred bidder and another as a reserve bidder,” said Mr Mundinia, explaining the measure is aimed at offering contingency for the project in case one pulls out.

Local participation

The contract has a local participation requirement.

This comes as the State sets out to shell out tens millions of shilling in compensation to more than 40 landowners for parcels along the Limuru-Kamirithu stretch of the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to pave the way for the planned upgrade.