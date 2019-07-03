Market News
Game parks plan off-peak visitor fees
Wildlife enthusiasts could pay low fees to enter government-owned game sanctuaries once Kenya Wildlife Service reviews entry fees to reflect off-peak and peak seasons.
The proposal, which has received unanimous support from various stakeholders, seeks scrapping of the resident versus non-resident charging system in favour of the low-high season charges where all customers get equal treatment.
In an interview, Tourism Secretary Najib Balala said the same strategy is also to be entrenched within hospitality establishments within the game sanctuaries, thereby enabling more Kenyans to plan family game drives.
“This will end reliance on peak season when hotels record full bookings and encourage local and foreign tourists to plan off-peak season tours ready to enjoy affordable access as well as accommodation at hotels and lodges,” he said.
He spoke in Nairobi when he launched a partnership between American travel group, Travel Leaders, and Kenya’s Express Travel Group.
The US group runs a destination, tour and accommodation management business for 42,000 travel agents via cruise, land, vacation and luxury travel packages from its offices in North America and the UK.
Travel Leaders said its interests in Kenya will be managed by Express Travel Group that also runs a tour and destination management enterprise.
ETG chief executive Alastair Addison said the partnership affirms Kenya’s global stature as a tourist hub saying Travel Leaders’ entry was proof that most of its clients intended to visit Kenya soon.
Mr Balala said season-based pricing is also expected to see accommodation and meal prices reviewed, thereby igniting interest for leisure travel among Kenyans.
Mr Balala asked travel agents to include internet-based seamless travel and hotel booking solutions, saying experience-based services will sustain their businesses.
