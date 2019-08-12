Market News General Waruinge mall to cover 16 plots

A building under construction in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A group of millionaire Muslim investors has announced plans to build a commercial-cum-religious complex on 16 plots along General Waruinge Street in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate.

In an application filed with the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), the investors trading as Ten Commodities Wholesale Limited said they had raised funds and prepared architectural drawings for the planned mixed-use development.

A notice published by Nema has invited Kenyans opposed to the project to present memoranda to help Nema make a decision on expiry of 30 days.

“Nema invites members of the public to submit oral or written comments within thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this notice to the Director-General to assist the authority in the decision making process of the plan,” it said.

The project dubbed “Business Bay Square” will comprise wholesale and retail stalls for leasing to traders as well as a hotel.

advertisement

The complex will also have three blocks of residential units, a mosque and parking silos for use by traders and residents.

Nema said it had received the firm’s environmental impact assessment audit that recommended the implementation.