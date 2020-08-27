Market News Germany company to host virtual agri-business expo

Workers preparing to load goods for export into a plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Germany-based trade fair organiser Fairtrade will host a virtual exhibition in October that is set to link agrobusiness and food packaging manufacturers in Africa to international markets as global economies open up amid the pandemic.

The four-day digital event is expected to connect participating companies with potential East African agents, importers, distributors, local businesses and government agencies to discuss and explore possibilities of mutually beneficial trade relationships.

The virtual event will be organised by its local partner, B2B Africa.

The impact of Covid-19 has led to cancellation of events affecting the industry and businesses that rely on exhibitors to market their business.

Restrictions on travel, closures of borders and limitations on the movement of people have meant that such social gatherings have had been temporarily put on hold.

As a result, firms are adopting virtual meetings and targeted digital visitor promotion campaigns to maintain operations and earn income.