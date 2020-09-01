advertisement
DOREEN WAINAINAH
By DOREEN WAINAINAH
More by this Author

Summary

    • Spanish delivery app Glovo has reported an increase in cashless payments on its platform in Kenya as customers increasingly opt for bank card and mobile money to make payments.
    • According to Glovo, since March when Covid-19 hit Kenya, cashless payments made by bank cards have increased 50 percent and mobile payments by 14 percent.
advertisement
advertisement
Market News

Glovo sees uptick in cashless payments

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 1:29
By DOREEN WAINAINAH
A Glovo delivery rider outside Java House
A Glovo delivery rider outside Java House on Kimathi Street. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG 

Spanish delivery app Glovo has reported an increase in cashless payments on its platform in Kenya as customers increasingly opt for bank card and mobile money to make payments.

According to Glovo, since March when Covid-19 hit Kenya, cashless payments made by bank cards have increased 50 percent and mobile payments by 14 percent.

The increase has been accompanied by a corresponding 30 percent rise in grocery orders as well as a 25 percent increase in sale of cleaning agents and hygiene products.

“During this period, we have witnessed changes in shopping patterns due to the shift in preferences by consumers hence this has helped us to focus more on addressing what the consumer needs,” said Glovo general manager for Kenya Priscilla Muhiu.

advertisement

In the Headlines