Market News Glovo sees uptick in cashless payments

A Glovo delivery rider outside Java House on Kimathi Street. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Spanish delivery app Glovo has reported an increase in cashless payments on its platform in Kenya as customers increasingly opt for bank card and mobile money to make payments.

According to Glovo, since March when Covid-19 hit Kenya, cashless payments made by bank cards have increased 50 percent and mobile payments by 14 percent.

The increase has been accompanied by a corresponding 30 percent rise in grocery orders as well as a 25 percent increase in sale of cleaning agents and hygiene products.