Market News Google offers local SMEs free website set up

Claude Blatter Google My Business Africa Lead, presenting about the use of Google maps in locating Health facilities at a past event. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

Kenyan small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can now access free website and online profile creation services from IT giant Google in a move designed to increase their visibility to potential customers across the globe.

Google Kenya and East Africa country director Agnes Gathaiya said they had established an SME hub known as ‘Google My Business’ where SMEs will be assisted at no cost to create the profiles and websites.

Ms Gathaiya spoke when she launched a Sh325 million programme dubbed ‘Rising Together’ that will see Google support SMEs, boost women led businesses and also facilitate online learning for schools at all levels.

“ They will be visible across the globe enabling shoppers to find them as well as linking them to customers looking for their products,” she said.

She added that the service also has a market finder facility enabling linkages between the SMEs and customers from anywhere in the world.

advertisement

The SME hub, will provide businesses with real-time information necessary for them to execute cross-border(regional) trades, helping them export products across the world.

“Logistics, taxes as well as market networks are key in today’s business environment. The SMEs, who have also been suffering from disrupted supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic can now also search with ease for genuine suppliers of raw materials,” she said.