Market News Italian secure caps maker Guala opens Sh570m city factory

Guala Closures CEO Marco Giovannini and his Kenya Association of Manufactures counterpart Phyllis Wakiaga during the opening of the Nairobi factory.- SALATON NJAU

Italian listed Guala Closures Group has opened its Sh570 million anti-counterfeiting Nipcaps (bottle closures) factory in Nairobi eyeing business from regional alcoholic beverage makers.

The firm that operates 29 production sites in five continents supplying alcoholic, edible oils and other bottled beverage makers services firms in 100 countries. It has employed 60 Kenyans whom it flew abroad for training in its other factories.

“We continue to invest and expand our Nairobi plant to the extent that last month we sold more than 20 million Nipcaps. We help our customers fight counterfeiting and defend their valuable brands. It means higher sales, revenues and better livelihoods for their employees,” said Guala Closures Africa and India regional director David Stevenson.

Italian Ambassador Alberto Pieri who presided over the opening said Kenyan bottlers were now poised to enhance confidence in their products in markets across Africa due to availability of secure and smart Nip caps. “Confidence in Kenyan made products means higher demand and more jobs generation for the young population. Kenya is a good investment destination and Guala Closures’ entry proves our confidence,” he said.

Guala Closures last year reported a turnover of Sh62.6 billion and has since been contracted to produce closures by several companies in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

advertisement