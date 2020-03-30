Market News Hemingways to retain 400 staff despite disruption

Hemingways Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Luxury boutique hotel brand Hemingways Collection will retain its more than 400 employees even after it closed down its two facilities over coronavirus disruption.

The facilities are Ol Seki Mara and Hemingways in Nairobi that will remain shut until May 31.

“The closure will be effective from March 27 for Ol Seki Mara and March 29 for Hemingways Nairobi,’’ said Dicky Evans, Hemingways Collection chairman.

This comes as companies face tough decisions on whether to cut employee numbers as they stare at uncertain futures.

"Following the temporary closure of the two hotels, the group’s number one priority during this crisis is to look after their staff and as such, Hemingways Collection will not be making any redundancies," Mr Evans said.