Market News Horticulture leads in the construction of storage space

Horticulture products are sensitive to poor storage. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Horticulture producers have taken to constructing their own warehouses to avoid incurring losses due to the current shortage of storage facilities in the country, a new report shows.

The survey report by Tilisi Developments Ltd released this week shows that the sector reported zero product impact from warehouse shortage, indicating that players in that sector have set up space to cater for their storage needs.

Horticulture products are sensitive to poor storage, with products such as flowers and vegetables requiring cold storage facilities immediately after harvest in order to minimise losses.

“It is perhaps the sheer scale of such immediate losses that has seen horticultural producers develop their own warehousing options and space in order to function,” said Tilisi in the report.

“Of all the sectors surveyed, only the horticulture sector planned 100 per cent of its storage based on current needs.” The shortage of space is sharpest in the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, logistics and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors.

The survey covered 56 companies spanning from manufacturing to pharmaceuticals, horticultural, logistics and retailers.

In the pharmaceutical sector, the report showed that 20 per cent of respondents lost sales, 40 per cent reported delays in meeting demand, and a further 40 per cent said shortage and prolonged search had delayed their expansion.