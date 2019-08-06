Market News How CMA cornered Aly-Khan Satchu in Kenol scam

Aly-Khan Satchu, the Rich Management CEO. PHOTO | FILE

Stock dealer Aly-Khan Satchu put up a fierce defence against charges of insider trading in the Sh26 billion KenolKobil takeover by French company Rubis, records of the disciplinary hearing have revealed.

Mr Satchu, who hired abrasive Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, at first attempted to block the hearing by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA)-appointed ad hoc committee.

Mr Ahmednasir dismissed the committee as a kangaroo court, mickey mouse, a mongrel and a rogue assembly assuming powers it did not have to charge his client with insider trading.

Criminal offence

He claimed the show-cause letter sent to Mr Satchu was based on a repealed section of the Capital Markets Act and that the only relevant sections covered licence revocations and not insider trading, which he claimed is a criminal offence that should be handled by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He also took issue with the terms of the committee and its composition, arguing that it should either be composed by CMA board members or an entirely independent team, accusing CMA of being the judge, jury and executioner.

The committee comprised retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, academic Jim McFie, Patricia Kiwanuka, president of the CFA Society of East Africa; and Anne Eriksson, former country and senior regional partner PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“You cannot have your jua kali rules of evidence…and tell us that no matter the gravity of what Aly-Khan Satchu is facing you will suspend the constitutional right to a fair hearing,”

Sh458m gains

The CMA in March seized Sh458 million gains that it said the insider trading suspects stood to earn from the KenolKobil takeover after buying the stock on the cheap from unsuspecting investors.

Another Sh19 million was recovered in May. The CMA said the seized cash related to suspicious trades that were initiated through 14 accounts that were frozen in October last year when the buyout was announced.

Mr Satchu was found guilty of insider trading and slapped with a penalty of Sh4.69 million, being the commissions he earned from the illegal trades, and ordered to serve a three-year ban.

He has filed an appeal at the High Court.