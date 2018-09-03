Market News Imenti completes specialty tea plant

Imenti Tea Factory Unit Manager Charles Murigu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Meru’s Imenti Tea Factory has completed an Sh80 million production plant for specialised orthodox teas, eyeing returns higher than those of conventional black crush, tear, and curl (CTC) teas.

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) sales and marketing general manager John Bett said the new line will process up to 300 kilos an hour.

It will see Imenti join Itumbe, Kangaita and Michimikuru tea factories that sold 1.5 million kilogrammes of orthodox tea in 2017/18 financial year.

“New tea products earn attractive prices due to demand from health-conscious consumers in Germany, Russia and Dubai.

These are new markets that pay better prices for Kenya’s tea produce unlike black BTC which fetches lower prices at the Mombasa auction,” he said.