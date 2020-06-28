Market News Indian insurance broker taps ex-UAP chief for top job

Indian insurance broker JB Boda Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers has tapped former UAP executive James Kiguru for its Nairobi office, as it eyes further expansion in the African agriculture market.

The Mumbai-based firm said Mr Kiguru will work to "drive the broker's agriculture Pan-African strategy".

JB Boda currently has other four executives working at the Nairobi office in general and life business as well as a team of agribusiness underwriters that operate from the head office in Mumbai.

The firm said it is looking to explore new agriculture re-insurance opportunities across the continent by building capacity across the value chain.

JB Boda has been active in the African markets since the 1990s and has a Sub-Sahara region liaison office based in Nairobi Kenya.

Instabilities

The firm earlier said it sees a chance for more aggressive re-insurers to take advantage of instabilities in the global market after the Covid- 19 pandemic.

Mr Kiguru joins the company from UAP Old Mutual group where he was the manager in charge of agriculture insurance for Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan and Rwanda.