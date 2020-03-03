Market News Industrialists push for technical skills revamp

Manufacturers want technical institutions and vocational institutes (TVETs) equipped with modern machines to drive Kenya into a middle-income country by 2030.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) says poor funding of the institutes is denying them capacity to equip graduates with relevant skills that manufacturers need, forcing them to rely on costlier expatriates.

KAM through its 2020 Manufacturing Priority Agenda says the government should activate the Sector Skills Advisory Committee to inform skills training for industries. “To accelerate industrial development, Kenya must address the skills gap faced by manufacturers by making available skills training centres that reflect industrial needs,” it said.

Some 22 export-bound textile factories employing 46,248 use costly electric and computerised machines. They spend millions of shillings to train new workers since trainers use manual tailoring machines.

“Industrial sustainability and resilience is only possible if the workforce has relevant skills,” it said.

KAM board chairman Sachen Gudka said collaboration can boost industrial growth.