Investor to set up Sh700m warehouse in Athi River

An aerial shot of Athi River passing through Athiriver town. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Residential and commercial real estate developer Purple Dot International Limited is developing a Sh700 million warehouse facility in Athi-River, Machakos, targeting companies seeking an alternative to the congested Nairobi's Industrial Area.

The fourth phase of the firm’s Graylands project will see units go for Sh19.5 million each, with the firm putting up 36 of them measuring 8,000 square feet each in the phase.

Purple Dot managing director Pravin Pindoriya said Athi-River's strategic location coupled with good infrastructural facilities such as road networks and electricity offers a viable ground for investors to set shop.

"Athi River is an ideal and affordable location to invest away from Industrial Area in Nairobi, where multiple industries and warehouses exist," Mr Pindoriya said.

"Similar to phase three, this is being built with light industrial, distribution and storage use tenants in mind.”

The first three phases of the project that were completed between 2015 and 2018 in Athi-River, the company sold out 99-units of 7,750 square feet each with a combined value of Sh1.96 billion.

The Mombasa Road-Mlolongo-Athi River node has become popular with logistics and storage firms in recent years, due to the ease of branching out of the city towards the Mombasa Port.