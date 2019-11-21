Market News Investors call for speedy Wilson Airport repairs

Wilson Airport in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Hospitality and tourism industries stakeholders have asked the Government to do thorough repairs at Wilson airport to restore its status as a hub for domestic and regional air operations.

Led by Coast Tourism Working Group chairman Hasnain Noorani, the stakeholders said Wilson’s reputation was hurting city travel and hospitality industries.

“The airport is mostly used by domestic and regional air operators as well as charters where businesses earn money when they accommodate and ferry tourists from one location to another,” he said.

Mr Noorani, who is also PrideInn Group of Hotels head called for speedy repairs, saying hotel and tour operators would adversely be affected by continued closure of the busy airport that started operations in 1933 as Nairobi Aerodrome.

Wilson Airport was closed early this month because of the disrepair believed to have caused a series of air mishaps where aircraft veered off the runway.

advertisement