Market News Investors seek nod for 61-floor Watamu hotel

The construction site of The Pinnacle in Nairobi which is slated to be the highest building in Africa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Italian investors are set to put up a 61-floor luxury hotel-cum-residential facility in Watamu Kilifi county, which will be the highest in Kenya if approved by the environment watchdog.

National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) disclosures show the project’s proponents are veterinary doctor-cum-property investor Giuseppe Moscarino, career private funds manager Oliver Nepomuceno and Rome-based architect Lorenzo Pagnini.

Trading as Palm Exotjca, the building is expected to rise 370 metres, 50 metres higher than the ongoing construction of the soon-to-be Kenya’s highest building located in Nairobi, The Pinnacle.

The structure will have four basement parking bays, an expansive ground-floor reception area with the remaining 56 floors reserved for various businesses. A 270-bedroom five-star luxury hotel, which will be the main business, is to be operated by a global hospitality chain with several hotel floors reserved for presidential suites.

“This mixed-use development is for the discerning traveller who appreciates life’s finer things. Sky rooftop restaurant and swimming pool as well as a spa and fitness room,” it says.

The development to be located on Turtle Bay road, has its topmost upper floors reserved for exclusive private apartments and penthouses.

“It is 20 minutes’ drive from Malindi Airport and 90 minutes from Mombasa airport as well as 45 minutes from Vipingo Ridge Old Club,” says the firm in its website marketing the product. The meeting area has 1,500-metre square reserved adjacent to a 550-metre square ballroom and a 500 metre square exhibition centre while the lower floors will accommodate retail shops, food and beverage outlets.

To accommodate the expected high number of shoppers and patrons, it has set aside another five floors of parking bays. It plans to put up a 24-hour casino on the third floor.