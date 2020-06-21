Market News Irish feed-maker takes major market hit

Rumate is popular among dairy farmers. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Ireland-based Agritech International has been ordered to withdraw Rumate animal feed additive product in the market after 24 dairy cows died in Narok.

A notice the Directorate of Veterinary Services and Kenya Bureau of Standards issued said marketing of the popular nitrogen-rich product that improves digestibility of dry matter for higher milk yield stands suspended until an inquiry is conducted on what killed the cows Emurua-Dikir MP Johanna Ng’eno owns.

The firm that has operations in 20 markets was established in 1977 in Nenagh township.

Rumate is popular among dairy farmers for its targeted rumen nitrogen release for dairy and beef animals that improves dry matter digestibility, hence higher absorption of protein.

“Sale and distribution of Rumate animal feed supplement is suspended following safety concerns raised to pave the way for investigations and dealers must immediately declare Rumate stocks they hold at their stores,” said the notice.

advertisement

The government also warned farmers who bought the product to desist from serving the same until investigations are concluded to ascertain suitability of the product.