Italian tech devices firm opens shop in Nairobi

Market News
Italian tech devices firm opens shop in NairobiWednesday, May 15, 2019 16:31
Italian tech devices maker Datalogic has entered the Kenyan market through a partnership with IT software development firm Lynx Distribution.
Datalogic country manager for Africa Marco Santambrogio said Nairobi is its choice hub for planned expansion into East and Central African markets using Lynx Distribution operations in eight countries.
“We plan to establish a technical hub in Nairobi within two years that will enable Lynx Distribution improve its aftersales ability via closer collaboration with our team. “This will see Lynx as well as their marketing teams have access to our engineers when servicing big clients,” he said.
Mr Santambrogio said its product scanners, biometric readers, anti-theft devices, barcode readers and laser markers are now locally available in Kenya with Lynx Distribution officering aftersales support. “We are targeting small and medium enterprises keen on accessing end-to-end solutions in matters software and devices for tracking movement of products across the chain from raw materials, manufacturing, transportation, logistics as well as retail,” he said.
