Market News Italian tech devices firm opens shop in Nairobi

Datalogic's Country Manager, Africa Marco Samtambrogio (left) displays newly launched product; Gryphon™ I 4500 2D inventory scanner. Looking on is Krishna Savani - Head of Lynx Distribution and Vivek Sharma - Group Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Lynx Distribution. PHOTO | COURTESY

Italian tech devices maker Datalogic has entered the Kenyan market through a partnership with IT software development firm Lynx Distribution.

Datalogic country manager for Africa Marco Santambrogio said Nairobi is its choice hub for planned expansion into East and Central African markets using Lynx Distribution operations in eight countries.

“We plan to establish a technical hub in Nairobi within two years that will enable Lynx Distribution improve its aftersales ability via closer collaboration with our team. “This will see Lynx as well as their marketing teams have access to our engineers when servicing big clients,” he said.