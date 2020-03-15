Market News JKIA orders 1,000 sleeping benches for international departures

A shop at the International departure area of Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has tendered for 1,000 sleeping benches for use by up to 800 people at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) international departure terminals.

In a tender notice posted Tuesday, KAA said it needs 50 pieces of four-seater units with armrests, charging unit and table.

The open tender adds that another 100 sleeping benches with two-seat spaces each and a table are also required for the prime air travel hub that last year served seven million passengers.

The bidders must have at least a Sh6 million annual turnover in three consecutive years and access to similar working capital in their accounts or via access to lines of credit or a bank overdraft.

The regulator has invited prospective bidders to a pre-bid conference to be held on March 17 at the Parking Garage within JKIA.

KAA says the winning bidder should also be ready to deliver samples of proposed passenger seat within three weeks on signing the contract. 95 percent payment for the seats will be effected once delivery is done and the seats inspected while the remainder will be released after the end of the one year defects liability period.

“Tenders will be opened online at 11 am on March 24 immediately thereafter in the presence of the candidates or their representatives who choose to attend at the conference room,” it says.

The move comes at time new measures are being taken globally to curb the spread of the dreaded airborne Coronavirus that has resulted in lockdowns across airports in the world where incoming and outgoing passengers are now held for longer periods awaiting clearance upon being screened by medics.