Market News Jobs, billions of shillings forecast in biannual car inspection

National Transport and Safety Authority Director- General Francis Meja. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The planned privatisation of inspection services for all motor vehicles will generate thousands of jobs and billions of shillings with new evaluation businesses in every county.

With Kenya’s about two million motor vehicles, the government could annually rake in fresh revenues to the tune of billions of shillings in inspection fees.

The planned law, now undergoing public participation until June 25, will see thousands of inspectors trained to take charge of the centres before roll-out.

“Most accidents are caused or involve unroadworthy personal vehicles. To curb this, all personal vehicles aged above four years will be inspected every two years,” said National Transport and Safety Authority Director- General Francis Meja.

He added that since NTSA lacks capacity to inspect all vehicles, its board was pursuing an amendment to the NTSA Act that will allow the outsourcing of services.

“This is good for our country as we shall be creating jobs as well as improving standards of vehicles allowed to traverse our roads,” he said.

Currently, Kenya Revenue Authority charges varied amounts for inspecting matatus, pickups, mini-lorries, minibuses, buses, lorries and trailers. Owners pay between Sh2,000 (pickups) and Sh4,600 for trailers/commercial vehicles.

If the new law comes into effect at the current rates, motorcycles will pay Sh1,300 with those above 3000cc parting with Sh3,900.

The government plans to license inspection centres every three years at Sh300,000 with inspectors expected to acquire a licence for Sh3,000 annually.