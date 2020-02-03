Market News Jumia delists vendors selling counterfeits

Jumia Kenya CEO Sam Chappatte during a product launch last week. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Online retail platform Jumia has delisted hundreds of vendors it blames for selling counterfeit or fake items on its on its site.

Without disclosing the number of ‘bad vendors’ removed, country chief executive Sam Chapatte said customer complaints on products received were a major cause of delisting vendors.

He said vendors who missed delivery deadlines on several occasions were dropped for hurting the firm’s reputation.

“Delisting bad vendors has improved our sales by 50 per cent. Product quality and customer feedback as well as vendor behaviour inform our business strategy. Currently, we are lending money to small and medium enterprises supplying goods to retail chains,” he said.

Mr Chapatte said vendors found culpable were warned and fined up to Sh25,000 with repeat offenders getting delisted.

