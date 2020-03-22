Market News Jumia stops use of cash on delivery of goods

Chief executive Sam Chappatte. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Online marketplace Jumia has stopped the use of cash for payments.

Jumia said it had witnessed brisk activity fuelled by a rising number of shopping requests for essential products bought and delivered directly to homes.

Chief executive Sam Chappatte said all customers must pay via mobile money or bank cards via JumiaPay platform.

“This is according to Central Bank of Kenya guidelines that we deter use of cash as it has been found to be a major vector for Coronavirus infections. You can pay upfront or await delivery to make payments via mobile cashless platforms,” he said.

Mr Chappatte said demand for groceries, ready-made foodstuff as well as home cleaning products had shot up as Kenyans remained indoors as the country grapples with the Coronavirus scourge.

“It is business unusual and we have trained our drop-off/pickup point staff as well as our riders to observe social distancing when interacting with our customers,” he said.