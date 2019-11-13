Market News KCB fintech staff leave for Singapore to hone skills

Customers at a KCB branch in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The region’s largest lender KCB Group #ticker:KCB has sent its digital team to Singapore to boost the development of financial technological (fintech) products that improve services to customers.

The lender’s acting digital financial services and mobile banking head Alex Siboe said the mission is to inform future engagements with customers via newly formulated globally competitive products.

“To offer suitable products for our current customers to meet their needs, we are boosting our capacity to develop tech-based products that are built around people’s lives and human needs,” he said.

Mr Siboe, who is also KCB’s head of projects spoke in Nairobi as the digital team left for Singapore with a senior KCB group official slated to address the fourth Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) as a guest speaker.

KCB Group is actively involved in dispensing services to its customers via digital products such as KCB-M-Pesa, which last year moved Sh54 billion, Mobi-Grow and Stawi.

