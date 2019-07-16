Market News KPA to put up Kenya's biggest office complex

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is set to construct a multi-storeyed headquarter in Mombasa expected to be the largest office complex in Kenya.

Without providing cost estimates, the State agency said the building will provide a total covered area of 75,000 square metres whereby 18,000 square metres will be for parking spaces (1,000 vehicles), 12,000 square metres reserved for conference facilities and 15,000 square metres for commercial spaces.

The tender for the project, whose winner is to be announced soon after last week’s deadline lapsed, indicates the new development will also generate some 21,000 square metres of lettable office space while reserving 9,000 square metres for KPA’s occupation.

“The above coverage areas are for guidance and the final areas will be determined during a brief development stage to meet project viability and client objectives,” it adds.

“Bidders for the design, construction and supervision tender who have handled a similar project in the past five years’ worth above Sh7 billion earn themselves the highest score with further points set to be added where a firm has handled five completed assignments in the last 10 years.

Construction consortia with varied expertise on modern technology, environmental issues, especially energy saving, solar energy and water harvesting and recycling will earn themselves more scores,” said KPA, which is led by an architect Daniel Manduku.

Developments of a similar magnitude in Nairobi include upcoming Africa’s tallest building by Pinnacle at 200 metres

Another one owned by regional underwriter Britam has 1,002 motor vehicle parking spaces with lettable office space rising 32 floors.

The 32,716 square metre property with a 12-floor parking area is located at Upper Hill. It took four years to complete the Sh5.8 billion structure.

UAP-Old Mutual Tower that covers 29,000 square metres rising 33-floors cost Sh5 billion and boasts of 800 parking spaces while 38-floor Times Tower, which houses Kenya revenue Authority has 11 floors dedicated for parking.