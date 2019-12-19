Market News KQ offers traders discounts for Dubai 2020 Expo

Construction work at the site of the Expo 2020 in Dubai on October 22. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ will offer discount on tickets to the business community travelling in the next 10 months for Expo Dubai 2020.

The World Exposition, Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10 2021, is set to provide a platform for more than 192 countries to showcase economic, technological and cultural experiences as well as promoting investment.

Kenya confirmed participation and signed the contract on May 14, 2018, through the Kenya State Law Office to allow both public and private sectors to showcase the country as the leading exporter of talent, rich culture, sports, and traditional exports including tea, coffee, textiles and labour services.

The government expects to attract small-scale traders and businesses including artefacts, home decorations, leather works and fisheries.

Brand. KE is responsible for planning and co-ordination of Kenya’s participation at the Expo Dubai 2020 under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Co-operatives.