Kajiado land documents safe as collateral, Lenku says after vetting

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kajiado County has reassured banks that land titles issued in the area are valid to be used as collateral for loans after vetting and validation of the documents for land in 30 towns.

Some banks have recently raised concern that some land brokers had issued fake title deeds, making it difficult to use them as collateral in financial institutions that suffer losses as a result of the fraud.

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku said at the weekend that the administration had digitised its land records and validated them.

“We have validated plots in more than 30 of our towns and trading centres. We have now established the legal owners of these pieces of land and, therefore, they should be treated as genuine. We are determined to reduce the cases of double allocation and other malpractices,” said the governor.

Two years ago, Kajiado set up an alternative land disputes resolution committee to quickly address the rampant fraud cases that were stalling beneficial use of land transacted among individuals.

Mr Lenku was addressing more than 1,500 Family Bank customers in Kitengela at the weekend.

The event was attended by the bank’s founder, Mr Titus Muya, chairman Wilfred Kiboro and managing director Rebecca Mbithi. Mr Kiboro said Kajiado was on the right track for economic growth while Mr Muya said the bank had identified the county as an investment-friendly region teeming with opportunities.